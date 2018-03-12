× Residency program seeks to retain teachers in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis Public School leaders often wonder: Why do our teachers leave? They hope a new program will address that long-standing problem.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that district leaders have partnered with St. Louis Teacher Residency, an organization formed last year to recruit, educate, train and embed new teachers within hard-to-staff public schools.

School leaders say many first-year teachers are not adequately prepared. It doesn’t help that teachers with the least experience are often more likely to be placed in the most challenging schools, where high teacher turnover and low academic performance are common.

More than two dozen teacher residency programs exist nationwide. The district in East St. Louis, Illinois, also is starting a teacher residency, in partnership with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch