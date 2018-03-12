× Schnucks announces ground beef recall at three stores

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is recalling ground beef products at three St. Louis-area stores.

According to a Schnucks Markets spokesperson, the recalls affect all varieties of fresh ground beef at the following stores:

Schnucks Lindenwood, 1900 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles, Mo. (63301)

All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. The recall was initiated due to a tray packaging pad that was inadvertently mixed into the grind.

Schnucks Collinsville, 501 Belt Line Road in Collinsville, Ill. (62234)

All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 11. The recall was initiated due to a meat packaging clip being discovered in the product.

Schnucks Woods Mill, 1060 Woods Mill Road in Town & Country, Mo. (63017)

All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 12. The recall was initiated due to a meat packaging clip being discovered in the product.

Customers who purchased the recalled products may return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund or exchange.

Anyone with questions can contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.