Schnucks announces ground beef recall at three stores
ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is recalling ground beef products at three St. Louis-area stores.
According to a Schnucks Markets spokesperson, the recalls affect all varieties of fresh ground beef at the following stores:
Schnucks Lindenwood, 1900 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles, Mo. (63301)
All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. The recall was initiated due to a tray packaging pad that was inadvertently mixed into the grind.
Schnucks Collinsville, 501 Belt Line Road in Collinsville, Ill. (62234)
All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 11. The recall was initiated due to a meat packaging clip being discovered in the product.
Schnucks Woods Mill, 1060 Woods Mill Road in Town & Country, Mo. (63017)
All varieties of fresh ground beef purchased between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 12. The recall was initiated due to a meat packaging clip being discovered in the product.
Customers who purchased the recalled products may return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund or exchange.
Anyone with questions can contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.