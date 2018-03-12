Song of the Day – Bubble Guppies Live!

What time is it? It’s time for Bubble Guppies! Jump into a bubbly world of learning and laughter with Nickelodeon’s Bubble Guppies Live! “Ready to Rock.” It’s coming to Peabody Opera House Friday, March 23rd!

Put on your water-wings and dive in to a swimsational musical underwater adventure! The Bubble Guppies are getting ready to rock n’ roll with everyone’s favorite tunes, but when a special band member goes missing, the show can’t go on! With help from Mr. Grouper and giggly little fish, Molly, Gil, and the whole gang embark on a musical expedition as they search every corner of their bubbly world for their friend! Featuring music, comedy, and audience participation, the Bubble Guppies will have to leave no stone left unturned and no bubble left un-popped in order to get the show on the road. Including a wave of playful characters, energetic song and dance, and theatrical magic, Nickelodeon’s Bubble Guppies Live! “Ready to Rock” will have kids, parents, and grandparents alike out of their seats, singing and dancing along with this rockin’ interactive show!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, March 12th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.