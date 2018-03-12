× St. Louis Blues recall goaltender Ville Husso under emergency conditions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Blues have recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the American Hockey League under emergency conditions, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today.

As a player with the San Antonio Rampage, Husso, 23, has appeared in 34 games this season and has a 14-11-0 record. Husso shares third in the AHL in saves with a .928 save percentage and shares sixth with a 2.31 goals-against average.

The 6’2″, 205-pound goaltender from Helsinki, Finland, was drafted by the Blues in 2014 in the fourth round, 94th overall.