Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two women were injured in a hit-and-run accident overnight on the city's north side. They were hit by the driver of a silver car just after 1 a.m. on North Kingshighway at Enright Avenue.

One woman was knocked unconscious and the other had a leg injury.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions.