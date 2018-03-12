× Vote for FOX 2’s news and meteorologists for St. Louis Magazine’s 2018 A-List

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2’s meteorologists and our top-rated morning newscasts are now nominated for St. Louis Magazine’s 2018 A-List. The magazine just posted the link to post online. They describe the contest like this:

“Every year, St. Louis Magazine compiles the A-List, our tribute to the best of the best in St. Louis. Who tops your list? Vote below to help determine a winner. Contest will end on Friday, March 16, and winners will be announced in St. Louis Magazine’s July issue. Voters may vote once per hour. Use #votealist2018 to join the conversation online. Good luck!”

Help push us over the top with a win. Vote for Dave Murray, Glenn Zimmerman, Chris Higgins, Angela Hutti, Jaime Travers and FOX 2 News in the morning.