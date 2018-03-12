× Westboro Baptist Church to protest gay student at John Burroughs High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Protests and counter-protests are expected outside John Burroughs High School in Ladue Monday morning (March 12). Members of Westboro Baptist Church plan to picket the school in protest of a student-athlete who came out as gay last fall.

Students and staff from John Burroughs say they will avoid engaging in the protests against student football player Jake Bain. Instead, they plan to use this opportunity to build up and celebrate their own inclusive community.

The John Burroughs community has invited the Ladue High School Gay Straight Alliance and the school’s leadership panel to spread a message of love and unity. Students from Ladue High School and neighboring schools will come together to create artwork that shows pride, love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community. The artwork will be hung throughout John Burroughs Monday.

Local support groups, including Pride St. Louis, are denouncing the Westboro protest.

Bain was recently honored as the “Hometown Hero” at Pride Night with the St. Louis Blues. He plans to attend Indiana State University this fall to play football.

“I was able to realize that if this international hate group is coming after me and my community then we must be doing something right,” he said about Monday’s protest.

Ladue police say extra officers will monitor the protests.

Clayton Road will be closed from Price Road to the school from 7-9 a.m. Some bus routes will need to be redirected which may cause some delays.