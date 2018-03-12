× Woman, 2 children escape from sinking car in Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a woman and two small children escaped from a car sinking into the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters and police were sent to the Mohawk boat ramp around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the three had been helped from the sinking car into ski boats to return to the ramp.

It’s unclear how or why the car went into the river. The three were taken to a hospital. Their names haven’t been released.