Woman found dead in burning car on Enright near Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Officers with the Bomb & Arson Unit are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burning car on the city’s north side. Her body was discovered around 7 a.m. in the 5000 block of Enright Avenue, near N. Kingshighway Boulevard.

Her name and age have not been released at this time.

According to the Associated Press, there were no obvious signs of trauma and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

