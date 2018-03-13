× Accident closes Kingshighway near Chippewa

ST. LOUIS – Accident reconstruction investigators were called to a south St. Louis neighborhood Tuesday morning following a collision near a busy intersection in the Northampton neighborhood.

The accident occurred around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Mardel Avenue.

One man was brought to a hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear if he was a driver or passenger in either vehicle.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic