× 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad arrested

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad (21st Ward) was arrested Monday afternoon following an accident.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Collins-Muhammad was driving northbound on N. Sarah Avenue when he rear-ended a vehicle at a stop sign just after 3:30 p.m.

When a responding officer ran the alderman’s information, he discovered Collins-Muhammad had five active city bench warrants and a fugitive warrant from Jefferson City.

Collins-Muhammad was arrested for the outstanding warrants and also ticketed for driving on a suspended license and failure to display proof of insurance.

There were no reported injuries connected with the accident.