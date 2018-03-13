× Ameren IL offering energy assistance grants in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. – They’re giving away money Tuesday in East St. Louis. It’s to help people pay their winter energy bills. Ameren customers can receive up to a $150 grant. It’s available to income eligible customers.

Ameren Illinois and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department are hosting the event at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center.

Ameren will have energy efficiency advisors on hand to provide customers information on ways they can reduce their energy usage and save on their monthly bills.

If you are interested in one of the grants you must bring a current copy of your Ameren Illinois bill, photo identification and proof of a 30 day income.

It begins at 9 this morning and last until 1 this afternoon or until the grant funds run out.