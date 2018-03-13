× Art Museum shuts down road to deliver new exhibit

ST. LOUIS, MO — Workers shut down a road in Forest Park in preparation for a new exhibit at the art museum. Fine Arts Drive was closed as crews brought in items for a new exhibit that opens in about two weeks. Its called Sunken Cities– Egypt’s Lost Worlds.

The art museum is the first North American art museum to tell the story of the two cities submerged under the mediterranean sea for thousands of years.

The exhibit runs from March 25th through September 9th.