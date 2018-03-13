× Attorney: School principal “emphatically” not guilty

LUDLOW, Mo. (AP) _ An attorney for a northwest Missouri school principal says his client is “emphatically pleading not guilty” to charges that he stole prescription drugs.

Christopher Scott Calhoun, the principal at Southwest Livingston County R-1, is charged with two counts of felony stealing.

The Livingson County Sheriff’s office said Percocet and Adderall were stolen from a locked cabinet in the school at Ludlow after a school nurse reported the missing pills.

Calhoun, who has been placed on leave, has a preliminary hearing scheduled March 28.

Calhoun’s attorney, Andrew Christie, said Tuesday that the public should remember that Calhoun is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Southwest Livingston County has 28 staff members for 173 students in grades kindergarten through high school.