Belleville police investigating the scalding of a toddler

BELLEVILLE, IL – The Belleville Police Department is investigating the scalding at a child daycare facility Monday, March 12th.

Police tell Fox 2 that they were contacted by an employee of Kolor Wheel around 9:45 pm. The employee told officers arriving on scene that the 23-month-old child had been burned by hot water when immersed in a bathtub.

Detectives on the scene talked to the mother of the child.

The child was transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Police have also contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

An investigation is ongoing.