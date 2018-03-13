Benefit for child with rare disease at The Axe House in Valley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, Mo. - To branch out from the more common trivia nights and 5k runs, firefighters from the Monarch Fire Protection District set their sights on a unique way to raise money for a cause that hits close to home.

Camryn Coughlin, 7, is the son of Monarch firefighter Adam Coughlin. Camryn was recently diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare genetic disease that attacks neurons in the brain. There is no cure.

ALD affects one in 18,000 people, mostly young boys. Camryn's disease has progressed quickly over the past few months. His family says he’s having trouble walking and it’s affecting his hearing and vision.

Camryn needed a bone marrow transplant, and Adam was a match. The transplant took place March 1. It could take six months before the transplant fully takes effect, but if it is successful, it will stop the disease from getting worse.

The Monarch Fire Protection District has teamed up with Responder Rescue (https://www.responderrescue.org/) to host an axe-throwing tournament Tuesday night (March 13) at the Axe House (20 Meramec Valley Plaza Dr., 63088), a business owned by another firefighter family.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and is open to anyone 21 and older. While registration for the axe throwing tournament is closed, there are several other ways for people to participate in the fun including a 50/50 raffle, ninja Texas hold 'em tournament and a balloon pop.

