× Blues Win Second Straight in Southern California, 4-2 over Ducks

The Blues west coast road trip ended on a happy note with a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Monday night in Anaheim. This follows last Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings, giving the Blues a two game winning streak and moving them to just one point out of a playoff spot.

Robert Bortuzzo scored a goal in the first period to get the Blues off to a 1-0 start. It’s the first time in Bortuzzo’s career that he has scored in consecutive games. Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Sobotka scored goals for the Blues to build a 3-1 lead after two periods.

The Ducks would close the game to 3-2 in the third period, but Patrik Berglund gave St. Louis some insurance when he scored his ninth goal of the season to finish the scoring at 4-2.

Jake Allen stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced to get the win in the Blues net.

The Blues (37-27-5), finally return home after a lengthy road trip. They host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, March 15 at Scottrade Center.