Cardinals home game subscription tickets now available

Posted 8:50 am, March 13, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 12: The sun sets over Busch Stadium during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves on August 12, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO — Ballpark passes go on sale today for the Cardinals 2018 season.  This is the second year they’ve offered the subscription-type service where fans can pay $29.99 per month to attend unlimited home games, excluding the home opener.

Subscribers will receive a standing room ticket for each home game through the MLB Ballpark app.  Budweiser is sponsoring the program this year saying it’s a great complement to the new terrace inside Busch Stadium.