Chicago-area teacher faces 12 sexual assault counts

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) _ Members of the school board in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills have fired an assistant soccer coach who faces sexual assault charges.

Th Monday night vote was unanimous to fire 28-year-old Cori Beard of Vernon Hills. She was charged last week with a dozen counts of criminal sexual assault and ordered held in the Lake County jail on $1 million bond. Police said those charges stem from actions involving two current students. Vernon Hills deputy police chief Patrick Zimmerman says investigators were working on charges related to third current student. He says four former students came forward over the weekend as well.

Beard’s case is scheduled for a bond review hearing Tuesday. Beard’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.