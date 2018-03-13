× Chicago church where King preached getting federal funding

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago will receive $445,000 from the federal government to preserve a church on the city’s West Side where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. frequently preached.

In a news release, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service said that the preservation of Stone Temple Baptist Church is one of 51 projects in 24 states to receive a total of $12.6 million in what are called African American Civil rights Grants.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke says the grants will help offer a “more complete narrative of the African American experience in the pursuit of civil rights.”

The money will be spent to preserve a host of projects, from churches to documents to a baseball field once used by the Negro National League.