Clayton HS students plan to honor Parkland shooting victims with walkout Wednesday morning

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Wednesday marks one month since the deadly shooting at a Parkland Florida high school.

As a way to honor those who lost their lives and raise awareness about gun violence students across the nation plan to walk out of the classroom.

Clayton High School Social Studies teacher Debra Wiens said a lot of students feel very strongly about the reason for the walkout. She said her students started studying gun law at the beginning of the year because they were concerned about the homicide rate in St. Louis.

“We studied background checks, permits, wait time, assault weapons,” Wiens said. “We studied where guns can be, age limits, restrictions and we took a look at a lot of different laws.”

Their final exam was to make a gun law proposal for state legislators and Weins said they know more information about the topic than most citizens.

So, along with other students across the United States on Wednesday at 10 a.m. students at Clayton High School will walk out of the classroom for 17 minutes. One minute for each person killed in the shooting.

Schools across the area plan to handle discipline for students who walk out differently. Administrators said the walkouts are completely student-organized but they will make sure there is security to keep everyone safe.