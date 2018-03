Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Country music artist Trace Adkins can soon be seen in a new film called "I Can Only Imagine." It is based on the hit song of the same name. It's a true story based on music and transforming relationships.

"I Can Only Imagine" can be seen in theatres nationwide Friday. You can see him in Branson, Missouri in April.

More information: www.traceadkins.com/events