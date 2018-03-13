× Couple donates St. Louis home to transgender advocacy group

ST. LOUIS – An advocacy group for the transgender community is getting ready to open its new headquarters thanks to the donation of a 19th century, two-story house in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Metro Trans Umbrella Group will officially open its headquarters next month at the Benton Park West house, which used to belong to Vickie and Tom Maxwell.

The Maxwells say they donated the house because their daughter lived there during her transition.

The new headquarters replaces a leased space in an office basement and will allow the nonprofit to grow. The group’s mission is to provide a private, comfortable space for people to socialize and access support services.

Volunteer Rin Henderson says the house “feels integrated into a larger community but is a space unto us.”

