Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY..MARCH 14, 2018

A cold start on Wednesday…a little better temps in the afternoon…the big feature…the winds will be lighter…low 50’s Wednesday afternoon…not as cold but still cold Wednesday night. Quiet on Thursday…a pop into the mid 60’s…Spring time on Thursday. Late, late Thursday night, Friday and Friday night…periods of rain…a cold rain over the region…a cold front sinks thru and a low pressure rolls along the front… could see some sloppy wet snow mix in late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The weekend is looking cooler than it did yesterday…the front keeping us on the wrong side…clearing skies on Saturday an low 50’s and Sunday…partly sunny…50’s to near 60 degrees.