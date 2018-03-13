DVD Tuesday – Oscar Winning Movies and More

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Still need to catch up on your Academy Award-winning movies? Now's the time to do it. Kevin previews all that's new on DVD today, including The Shape of Water, I, Tonya, Call Me by Your Name, The Disaster Artist, Ferdinand, Justice League.
