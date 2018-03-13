× Former priest charged in sex abuse case returned to Columbia

AURORA, Ill. (AP) _ A former Catholic priest in suburban Chicago who was accused of sexually abusing two girls has returned to his native Colombia.

The Aurora Beacon-News report comes a little more than a month after the office said it had dropped felony charges of sexual abuse against 51-year-old Alfredo Pedraza-Arias in exchange for his guilty plea to misdemeanour battery with the understanding that the former priest would be removed from the United States when he served his jail sentence.

Pedraza-Arias was originally charged two years ago with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of two girls younger than 13 years old after he allegedly abused one of them at Sacred Heart Church in Aurora and the other at her Aurora home.