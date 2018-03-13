Fatal head-on collision closes Highway 61 near Imperial, Mo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 61/67 in Imperial, Missouri Tuesday morning.  The accident happened near the intersection with Holly at around 7:45am.  This appears to be a fatal crash.

There are four ambulances and many first responders at the scene.  It is unclear how many people were injured in the accident.

A FOX 2 photographer in SkyFOX helicopter appears to have spotted a body in the wreckage.  A man arriving at the scene appears to have identified a body in the red vehicle.

