Josh Hawley says he welcomes Trump’s support

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says he hopes President Donald Trump comes to Missouri often to support his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Hawley officially kicked off his campaign Tuesday to win the GOP nomination to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill.

In an appearance at a Raytown warehouse of a commercial construction supplier, Hawley said he looks forward to having the president’s support throughout the campaign.

Trump is scheduled to attend a private fundraiser for Hawley Wednesday in St. Louis. Hawley said Tuesday his campaign won’t be able to raise as much money as McCaskill, who he said has 36 years of political favors to bank on for her campaign and he plans to fight every way he can to raise resources.

