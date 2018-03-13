Kirkwood police on the lookout for bank robber

KIRKWOOD, MO – The Kirkwood Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday just after 3 p.m. Police say a male suspect walked into the Enterprise Bank on South Kirkwood Road and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The teller complied fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is 5’ 9” with a medium build with a scruffy light-colored beard, wearing a dark navy baseball cap, black sunglasses, dark blue hoodie with a “Punisher” logo on the front and back and a plaid shirt with no collar.

If you have any information regarding the robbery or suspect, please call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-882-5877.