× Korean War veteran, caregiver violently attacked

ORRICK, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities in western Missouri are searching for the suspects who attacked an 85-year-old Korean War veteran at his farm home.

Shirley Battaglear told WDAF-TV that he’s lucky to be alive after the attack Friday in Orrick, a town in Ray County.

Battaglear says two men wearing Halloween masks broke through the front window of his home. One man hit him over the head with a pistol and threatened to kill him while the other locked Battaglear’s caregiver in the basement and searched for guns.

Battaglear and caregiver Renee McCormack were terrorized for four hours before the men stole his truck, cash, a shotgun and rifle and other items.

___

Information from: WDAF-TV