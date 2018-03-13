× Larry Flynt loses appeal for information on executions

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A federal appeals court has ruled against Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt in his bid for information on how Missouri executes prisoners.

The Kansas City Star reports that a panel of the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s ruling. That 2016 ruling allowed Missouri officials to keep from the public information about the medical qualifications of some members of the Missouri Department of Correction’s execution team.

Flynt’s interest in capital punishment in Missouri began when the state was preparing to execute the man who had shot and paralyzed him in 1978. Joseph Paul Franklin was not prosecuted for shooting Flynt but admitted to the crime. He was executed in November 2013 for a murder in suburban St. Louis.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star