Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Music producers are the unsung heroes of the recording industry. The artists you hear on the radio or see on stage are usually loaded with talent, but there are many people behind the scenes who have a vision and help get the performers noticed.

Jason 'Jay-E' Epperson, producer and co-owner of the Grammy-winning production team Basement Beats, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss a new project bringing the best of the best from St. Louis together on one album.