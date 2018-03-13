× Man gets 100 days, $315 fine for choking police chief

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) _ A Mason City man has been sentenced to 100 days in jail and fined $315 for putting the Nora Springs police chief in a chokehold at a Mason City hospital.

Court records say 37-year-old David Tyree pleaded guilty March 6 to assault on a peace officer and was sentenced Friday in Cerro Gordo County Court in Mason City.

Authorities say Nora Springs Police Chief David Jesse Dugan had taken Tyree to Mercy Medical Center in January but didn’t say why. The criminal complaint says Tyree put his forearms around Dugan’s throat from behind while at the hospital. Someone intervened to free Dugan, who did not suffer serious injuries.