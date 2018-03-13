× Man wounded in Davenport _ officer involved

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a man was shot by a Davenport police officer after the man drew a handgun.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the 43-year-old man was walking toward a home so he could confront a woman there who’d sought a restraining order on him.

The officer found him and tried to approach. Police say that’s when the man produced his gun and the officer drew his and fired. It’s unclear whether the man also fired.

The man was taken to a Davenport hospital for treatment. Police say the officer wasn’t injured.

Their names haven’t been released. Scott County sheriff’s deputies are investigating.