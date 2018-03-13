× Panel monitoring election laws won’t meet, lacks quorum

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ An independent panel whose role is to monitor Missouri election laws will not be able to meet as of Friday because it will not have enough members for a quorum.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that three members of the six-person Missouri Ethics Commission will have their terms expire Thursday. Four members are needed for a quorum.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Eric Greitens says the governor is waiting for party committees to recommend replacements.

The commission meets Thursday, then is not scheduled to meet until April 25. Greitens spokesman Parker Briden says the new members are expected to be appointed by the April meeting.

But the Senate must approve the appointments. Commission director James Klahr says that without a quorum, some cases may go unresolved before April municipal elections.

