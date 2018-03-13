Song of the Day – Moolah Shrine Circus!

Come runaway and join the Shrine Circus! Be amazed at the gravity-defying trapeze artists as they fly through the air in their aerial ballet! Enjoy the crazy antics of the hilarious clowns as they jump and tumble under the ‘Big Top’! The circus will be at the Family Arena for 8 performances starting Sunday March 22nd!

This is your opportunity to experience all the sights and sounds that the circus has to offer. Be amazed at the gravity-defying trapeze artists as they fly through the air in their aerial ballet. Enjoy the crazy antics of the hilarious clowns as they jump and tumble under the “Big Top”. Listen to the roar of the magnificent but treacherous tigers. Watch the elephants as they trumpet around the “Three Rings”. taste the wonderful carnival food such as cotton candy, snow cones, peanuts, popcorn and soda. there are numerous different acts that everyone can enjoy. The Family Arena has eight performances from Thursday, March 22 to Sunday, March 25. Come be a part of the Moolah Shrine Circus. It is the perfect family getaway.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Tuesday, March 13th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.