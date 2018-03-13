× St. Louis Art Museum to debut ancient sculptures from Egypt

Ancient sculptures from Egypt are being moved into the St. Louis Art Museum.

The massive figures are being put in place ahead of the exhibit called “Sunken Cities: Egypt’s Lost Worlds.”

The works come from long-lost cities that were discovered underwater over the last few years.

Some of these figures are 18 feet tall and weigh several tons.

This is the North American debut of the exhibition which opens to the public on March 25th for a six-month run.