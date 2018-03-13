St. Louis Magazine’s Food, Wine, Design Mar. 21-23 at Four Seasons Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's one of the most anticipated culinary events of the year. St. Louis Magazine's Food, Wine, Design will take place March 21-23 at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis.

Food Editor George Mahe and Annie Gunn's Executive Chef, Lou Rook III, joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen with a preview!

Lou prepared the dish he`ll be serving on opening night; a roasted USDA Prime dry-aged strip loin with sautéed morels, spring peas, and fried spaghetti.

Food, Wine, Design

March 21st - 23rd

Four Seasons Hotel

999 N. 2nd St.

Downtown St. Louis

To learn more visit: https://sites.stlmag.com/foodwinedesign/