Target recalls 'Cat and Jack' girls skinny jeans

ST. LOUIS – Target is recalling 30,000 pairs of girls skinny jeans. Customers are complaining the jeans are cutting them.

The Cat and Jack girls star-studded skinny jeans feature metal stars on both legs. Customers say the metal bends and can cut you.

The Cat and Jack girls jeans were sold online and in stores from last September through November. You can return them to Target for a full refund.