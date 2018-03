× Thieves stage smash-and-grab at STL Grillzz

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO — A crew of thieves stage on early morning smash-and-grab burglary at a popular north St. Louis specialty store. Surveillance video shows the bandits breaking into STL Grillzz at Delmar and Hamilton.

The video shows five suspects entering and exiting the building.

The shop owner says that this is the second time the store has been burglarized.

It’s not known how much was stolen.