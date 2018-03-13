× Vogue: ‘An Insider’s Guide to the Magic of St. Louis’

ST. LOUIS, MO — A writer for Vogue calls St. Louis her hometown. Dawn Sturmon writes that she never imagined ending up in the Midwest after working in fashion and media in New York and Los Angeles for a decade. But, she has called St. Louis her home for the past 15 years. Now, she is showing the rest of the country what they’re missing.

Sturmon takes readers on a tour of the best St. Louis has to offer in her Vogue article. She recommends bars and restaurants like Bar Les Frères, Union Loafers and Olio. Looking for something to do around town? She says the Contemporary Art Museum and Forest Park are some of the top locations to visit.

Want to learn more about Sturmon’s stylish take on STL? Read her essay here.