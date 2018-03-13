Watch the full documentary: ‘The St. Louis Browns: The Team that Baseball Forgot’

ST. LOUIS – A documentary about St. Louis’ other Major League Baseball team premiered Sunday night. “The Saint Louis Browns: The Team Baseball Forgot” is narrated by Jon Hamm and is a labor of love by key members of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society.

The team played for 50 years in St. Louis and are now known as the Baltimore Orioles. The team moved to the Gateway to the West from Milwaukee after the 1901 season. The team moved to Baltimore in 1953.

The documentary was produced by HLK ad agency and is a companion to the coffee table book, “St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team,” that was released in September.