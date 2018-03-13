Woman carjacked in Granite City Walmart parking lot

GRANITE CITY, IL – Police are searching for two suspects involved in a carjacking in the parking lot of the Walmart on West Pontoon Road.

The suspects approached a woman in a vehicle and told her at gunpoint to hand over the keys to her car. She complied and one of them drove off in her blue 2017 Ford F-150 truck with Missouri plate ID 2UW567. The other suspect drove away in the vehicle they initially approached her in, a black Ford four-door hatchback SUV.

The Granite City Police Department says the suspects are black males. They’re looking for more information in connection with this incident. If anyone has information, please contact the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.