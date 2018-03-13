× Worker dies in accident at St. Joseph sawmill

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ Federal authorities are investigating a worker’s death at a sawmill in St. Joseph.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the worker died Tuesday morning at the sawmill at American Walnut Co.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports St. Joseph police Capt. Jeff Wilson said a man, believed to be 34, died in what is being treated as an industrial accident.

A spokeswoman for OSHA said the accident apparently occurred Monday afternoon.

American Walnut makes and sells a variety of lumber and speciality products, including gunstocks and hardwood slabs used in furniture.

___

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com