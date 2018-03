× 2 people killed after fire at home in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Two people are dead after fire broke out in a home in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Wednesday near Ninth and Belmont. The victims were a man and woman but their names and other details have not been released.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Two other people who were inside the building were able to escape without injury.