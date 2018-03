Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time in 52 years, the Belleville West boys basketball team is going to the State Final Four. The Maroons dismantled West Aurora 81-43 in the state quarterfinal game on Tuesday night in Bloomington, IL. The victory earned West a trip to Peoria and the Class 4 Final Four. The Maroons will play Larkin, out of Elgin, IL in the first semi-final game at 5:30 PM on Friday, March 16. In the quarterfinal win, West was led by their top scorer, EJ Liddell and 26 points and 11 rebounds. Malachi Smith added 14 points, while Keith Randolph scored 10 points. The 30-2 Maroons, never trailed in the quarterfinal win over West Aurora.

The 1966 Belleville basketball team finished in third place. This year's team is poised to capture the school's first ever state championship. That game will be played Saturday, March 17th at 7:15 PM, also at Carver Arena in Peoria.