Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY..MARCH 15, 2018
.
Welcome to the Ides of March…The Ides of March (Latin: Idus Martiae, Late Latin: Idus Martii) is a day on the Roman calendar that corresponds to March 15. It was marked by several religious observances and was notable for the Romans as a deadline for settling debts. In 44 BC, it became notorious as the date of the assassination of Julius Caesar.
.
Chill in the early morning…not as cold…then a fast warm up for the late morning and afternoon…a pop to 65 degrees mid afternoon…all about Springtime. Late, late Thursday night, Friday and Friday night…periods of rain…a cold rain over the region…a cold front sinks thru and a low pressure rolls along the front… could see some sloppy wet snow mix in late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The weekend is looking dry…Saturday clearing skies and 55 for the high and Sunday…partly sunny…near 60 degrees…more rain moves in for Monday
.
The key thought here…winter weather is not over…never trust the weather until after Easter!