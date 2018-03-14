Illinois Republican Gubernatorial primary candidate stops in Cahokia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL - A Republican candidate in the Illinois Primary race for governor made a campaign stop in Cahokia Wednesday, less than a week from election day.

State Representative Jeanne Ives is challenging Governor Bruce Rauner in the race that will decide which Republican will run for Illinois top elected position.

Ideal Aviation at St. Louis Downtown Airport was the setting for her rally. Ives says that she's ready to bring the change to Illinois that Rauner promised but didn't deliver.

"We're going to transform higher education. We're going to transform K-12 education. We're going to end public corruption on day one. We're going to take care of our pension problem once and for all." said Ives.

The Illinois Primary is March 20th.