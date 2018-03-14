× Illinois Senate approves bump stock-ban; bill goes to Rauner’s desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois Senate has adopted a ban on bump stocks, an age limit to own assault-style weapons and an extended waiting period for delivery of high-capacity weapons.

The votes Wednesday followed a walk-out by senators in union with schoolchildren nationwide who left school buildings to demand firearms restrictions after the Feb. 14 massacre at a Florida high school.

The bump-stock ban would prohibit that accessory and so-called trigger cranks that make rifles fire more rapidly. It goes to Gov. Bruce Rauner. He agrees with banning bump stocks.

Legislation to bar possession of assault-style weapons by those younger than 21 was amended to allow those who possess the guns prior to the law’s effective date to keep them. It and an altered waiting period expansion return to the House for concurrence.