LIVE Video – President Trump arrives in St. Louis, Mo

ST. LOUIS – President Donald Trump will be in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon to celebrate area companies that have made investments in the wake of recent tax reforms and attend a political function later that day, a senior White House official said.

The president is expected to arrive at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport around 2:30 p.m. He’ll be greeted by US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Boeing CEO Dennis Mulienburg, Boeing CFO Greg Smith, former Missouri Lt. Governor Peter Kinder, and Dan Meehan from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

Trump will travel from the airport to Boeing, where he’ll hold a roundtable discussion with executives and employees from the aerospace company, as well as the College of Ozarks, Hawthorne Bank, and others. The White House official said the president will hear stories of workers who received bonuses or perks from their employers as a result of the recent tax cuts.

The president is scheduled to tour Boeing and tout the company’s F-18 aircraft. He’s asked Congress to fund 24 new F-18s for the Navy.

Trump will attend a private political event after the Boeing visit. It’s unclear when the president will leave St. Louis to return to Washington D.C.

Elected officials are not scheduled to attend the events at the airport or Boeing, this includes embattled Governor Eric Greitens and Republican candidates for US Senate.